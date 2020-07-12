Pearl Jam Stream Rock Werchter Festival Performance

(hennemusic) Pearl Jam are streaming live video of a performance of their 1993 classic, "Rearviewmirror." The band were filmed during their appearance at the 2018 edition of the Rock Werchter Festival in Werchter, Belgium.
"Rearviewmirror" was first featured on Pearl Jam's second album, "Vs.", which debuted at No.1 in several countries including the US, where it sold 950,378 copies in its first five days to set the record for most copies of an album sold during its first week, a record the group held for five years.
The song was also used as the title of the Seattle outfit's 2004 compilation, "Rearviewmirror (Greatest Hits 1991-2003)." Pearl Jam released their latest album, "Gigaton", in March; the project debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200. Watch the video here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
