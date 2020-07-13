Alcatrazz have released a stream of their brand new single, 'Dirty Like The City'. The song comes from their forthcoming album, "Born Innocent", which will be hitting stores on July 31st.
Frontman Graham Bonnet had this to say about the new song, "Steve Vai sent us about 60 songs, out of all of them 'Dirty Like The City' was the one that stood out right away for me and after a good listen, I just knew it had to be included in the Album".
Keyboardist Jimmy Waldo added, "I loved this piece when Steve Vai sent it to us, and knew right away that Alcatrazz would eat it alive, it was a perfect fit with all the other material on the album". Stream the song below:
Alcatrazz Release Video For Track From First Album In 3 Decades
Ozzy Osbourne Helped By Son's MS Battle- Metallica Streaming Full Hometown Concert- Guns N' Roses Star To Work On Music With Former Motley Crue Singer- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Road Trip Gear Part 1
Singled Out: KillRobBailey's Heartbeat
Static-X - Project Regeneration Volume 1
Singled Out: Jennafer Lynsey's Click
Singled Out: Slaves To Humanity's Behind My Back
Ozzy Osbourne Helped By Son's MS Battle
Metallica Streaming Full Hometown Concert
Guns N' Roses Star To Work On Music With Former Motley Crue Singer
Julien-K Release 'Stronger Without You' Lyric Video
Crown The Empire Celebrate 10th Anniversary With New Music and Documentary
Voivod Release New EP and Details Online Show And Another New Release
Alcatrazz Stream New Song 'Dirty Like The City'
Enslaved Release 'Jettegryta' Video