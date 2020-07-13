Alcatrazz Stream New Song 'Dirty Like The City'

Alcatrazz have released a stream of their brand new single, 'Dirty Like The City'. The song comes from their forthcoming album, "Born Innocent", which will be hitting stores on July 31st.



Frontman Graham Bonnet had this to say about the new song, "Steve Vai sent us about 60 songs, out of all of them 'Dirty Like The City' was the one that stood out right away for me and after a good listen, I just knew it had to be included in the Album".

Keyboardist Jimmy Waldo added, "I loved this piece when Steve Vai sent it to us, and knew right away that Alcatrazz would eat it alive, it was a perfect fit with all the other material on the album". Stream the song below:





