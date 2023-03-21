Alcatrazz Draw 'Battlelines' With New Video

Album art

(Earsplit) Alcatrazz today unleash their furious new single, "Battlelines." Taken from the band's upcoming new studio album, Take No Prisoners, set for release via Silver Lining Music on May 19th, the track sees Alcatrazz delivering an epic heavy metal anthem, brimming with metallic chugging riffs, soaring melodic vocals, and ear-splitting drums.



"'Battlelines' is one of the songs we feel is very representative of the direction the band is at now and where we are going, which is powerful, heavy, and melodic metal in that British and European style," enthuses Alcatrazz keyboardist and co-founding member Jimmy Waldo. "In the mid-1980s, Alcatrazz strayed far too much from the direction of our debut album, that first record set the blueprint of what the band was all about and with the recent two albums over the last couple years and now even more so with this new one, Take No Prisoners, we are finally establishing the true sound of the band. If fans give this a listen, they will hopefully find a lot to like!"



"We look forward to adding 'Battlelines' to the live set too," adds co-founding bassist Gary Shea. "It's about the use of radar in warfare from WW2 until the present day; real heads-down heavy metal stuff!"

