Alcatrazz Deliver House Of Lies Video

Alcatrazz have released a new music video for their track "House Of Lies." The song comes from the band's latest album, "V", which was released last fall.

The video comes as the band is gearing up to launch a European coheadlining tour later this week with Girlschool that kicks off in Liege, BE on August 21st.

Jimmy Waldo had this to say, "We are excited to present the new lineup and new music to our fans in Europe. The band is sounding better than ever and we will be performing songs from across the entire Alcatrazz catalog.

"As a taster, check out our new video 'House Of Lies' which features on-the-road concert footage, plus Doogie showing us around his home of Edinburgh, Scotland!"

8/21/2022 Golden Age Festival - Liege, BE

8/24/2022 Musigburg - Aarburg, CH

8/25/2022 Charity Biker Rally - Bergamo, IT

8/26/2022 Cresheim Festival - Halbergmoos, DE

8/27/2022 Lido - Berlin, DE

8/28/2022 Bambi Galore - Hamburg, DE

8/29/2022 Matrix - Bochum, DE

8/30/2022 Musicon - The Hague, NL

9/01/2022 Le Forum Vaureal - Paris, FR

9/02/2022 Secret Place - Montpellier, FR

9/03/2022 La Textil - Barcelona, ES

9/04/2022 Sala Lopez - Zaragoza, ES

9/05/2022 Acapulco - Gijon, ES

9/06/2022 RCA Club - Lisbon, PT

9/07/2022 Shoko - Madrid, ES

9/09/2022 Atelier de Moles - Montbéliard, FR

9/10/2022 Altes Kino - Landeck, AT

2/03/2023 Tivoli Venue - Buckley, UK

2/04/2023 Waterloo - Blackpool, UK

2/05/2023 Bannermans - Edinburgh, UK

2/07/2023 Nightrain - Bradford, UK

2/08/2023 Trillians - Newcastle, UK

2/09/2023 Eleven - Stoke, UK

2/10/2023 The Robin 2 - Wolverhampton, UK

2/11/2023 Camden Underworld - London, UK

