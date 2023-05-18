Alcatrazz Unleash 'Bring On The Rawk' Video

(Earsplit) Los Angeles-born heavy metal icons Alcatrazz unleash the video for their thunderous new single, "Bring On The Rawk." The track is taken from the upcoming album, Take No Prisoners, out this Friday, May 19th via Silver Lining Music.
"Bring On The Rawk" is a powerful ode to being on the road, travelling the world playing music, and a defiant, mighty pledge to Bring The Rawk to the masses! "Bring On The Rawk" is the closing track on the forthcoming album Take No Prisoners, and what a grand finale! There can be no question of ALCATRAZZ's ability to finish the journey in a blaze of glory whilst kicking some serious ass!
"Yesterday I sailed between Spain and Morocco and saw Gibraltar up close and personal...," recalls ALCATRAZZ cofounding bassist Gary Shea. "I vow to 'Bring The Rawk' there and everywhere else I can with our new album Take No Prisoners... We vow to play it Loud and Proud. See you on tour soon!"
"Bring On The Rawk" was directed and edited by Danny Merton who also handled camera work, with camera assistance by Kerry Stringer.
