.

Alcatrazz Unleash 'Bring On The Rawk' Video

05-17-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Alcatrazz Album art
Album art

(Earsplit) Los Angeles-born heavy metal icons Alcatrazz unleash the video for their thunderous new single, "Bring On The Rawk." The track is taken from the upcoming album, Take No Prisoners, out this Friday, May 19th via Silver Lining Music.

"Bring On The Rawk" is a powerful ode to being on the road, travelling the world playing music, and a defiant, mighty pledge to Bring The Rawk to the masses! "Bring On The Rawk" is the closing track on the forthcoming album Take No Prisoners, and what a grand finale! There can be no question of ALCATRAZZ's ability to finish the journey in a blaze of glory whilst kicking some serious ass!

"Yesterday I sailed between Spain and Morocco and saw Gibraltar up close and personal...," recalls ALCATRAZZ cofounding bassist Gary Shea. "I vow to 'Bring The Rawk' there and everywhere else I can with our new album Take No Prisoners... We vow to play it Loud and Proud. See you on tour soon!"

"Bring On The Rawk" was directed and edited by Danny Merton who also handled camera work, with camera assistance by Kerry Stringer.

Related Stories
Alcatrazz Unleash 'Bring On The Rawk' Video

Alcatrazz Draw 'Battlelines' With New Video

Alcatrazz Deliver House Of Lies Video

Alcatrazz Premiere 'Grace Of God' Video

Alcatrazz Stream New Song 'Dirty Like The City'

More Alcatrazz News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Slash Does Surprise Jam- Punk Legends Fear Take On AC/DC Classic- Iron Maiden Recruit Anthrax For Legacy Of The Beast- more

Foo Fighters Share New Song 'Under You' And Announce Streaming Event- Ghost Share Cover Of Iron Maiden Classic- more

Day In Country

GMA Goes Behind the Scenes at Garth Brooks' Las Vegas Residency- Chase Rice Pays Tribute to His Late Father With 'For A Day'- more

Day In Pop

Hozier Announces New Album 'Unreal Unearth'- $uicideboy$ Announce US Arena And Amphitheater Grey Day Tour- more

advertisement
Reviews

Root 66: Ian Jones- Arkansauce- Steve Dawson- The Petersens

Duff McKagan - This is the Song

Sites and Sounds: Belize Songwriter Festival

RockPile: American Jetset- Blak29- And More

Stephen Stills - Live at Berkeley 1971

Latest News

Slash Does Surprise Jam With Dorothy At The Troubadour

Punk Legends Fear Take On AC/DC Classic

Iron Maiden Recruit Anthrax For Legacy Of The Beast

Metallica Get Animated For 'Inamorata' Video

Butcher Babies Deliver 'Red Thunder' With New Video

Saving Abel Reveal 'Baptize Me' Video

Crashing Wayward Get 'Closer' With New Video

Stitched Up Heart Go 'To The Wolves' With New Single