Guns N' Roses Star To Work On Music With Former Motley Crue Singer

Guns N' Roses guitarist Richard Fortus revealed in a fan Q&A session that he and former Motley Crue frontman John Corabi plan to work on some music together.
Fortus took questions for Gretsch Guitars via social media and he revealed the news while discussing what he has been working on during the pandemic lockdown.
He said, "I'm working every day. I've been really fortunate. Unlike a lot of my friends during Covid, they've not had any work, because they're touring musicians or they're studio musicians that don't have a studio at home.
"'I'm actually sitting in my studio, which is in my house, and so I'm able to do sessions for different people. And I've been really fortunate that I've had a ton of work, and I'm busy every day doing sessions, which is awesome, 'cause I love doing that.
"I love playing on other people's stuff; I love writing with different people. My buddy John Corabi is coming up from Nashville in a few days, and we're gonna work on some stuff together." Check out the full Q&A here.
