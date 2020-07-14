Def Leppard Celebrate 'High 'N' Dry' Album Anniversary

(hennemusic) Def Leppard's second album, 1981's "High 'N' Dry", celebrated its 39th anniversary on July 11, and the UK rockers are marking the occasion with a new video sharing facts about the project.

The group's first record with producer Mutt Lange yielded classic tracks like "Let It Go" and "Bringin' On The Heartbreak" while also delivering their first entry into the US Top 40, just two years before the pairing would strike multi-platinum with "Pyromania."

"It was almost like army discipline, but he got great performances out of everyone that we'd never have got otherwise," said vocalist Joe Elliott. "We were rudderless and he gave us a direction, which was what we desperately needed."

During the course of the album's sessions, the band and their new producer painstakingly dissected, rearranged and even significantly re-wrote the material they'd prepared, marking the arrival of Def Leppard's distinctive arena rock sound.

Elliott called the album "an enormous learning curve, but it sounded punchy and professional and, generally speaking, it was the start of where we wanted to go." Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





