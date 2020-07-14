Def Leppard Celebrate 'High 'N' Dry' Album Anniversary

(hennemusic) Def Leppard's second album, 1981's "High 'N' Dry", celebrated its 39th anniversary on July 11, and the UK rockers are marking the occasion with a new video sharing facts about the project.
The group's first record with producer Mutt Lange yielded classic tracks like "Let It Go" and "Bringin' On The Heartbreak" while also delivering their first entry into the US Top 40, just two years before the pairing would strike multi-platinum with "Pyromania."
"It was almost like army discipline, but he got great performances out of everyone that we'd never have got otherwise," said vocalist Joe Elliott. "We were rudderless and he gave us a direction, which was what we desperately needed."
During the course of the album's sessions, the band and their new producer painstakingly dissected, rearranged and even significantly re-wrote the material they'd prepared, marking the arrival of Def Leppard's distinctive arena rock sound.
Elliott called the album "an enormous learning curve, but it sounded punchy and professional and, generally speaking, it was the start of where we wanted to go." Watch the video here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
Def Leppard Guitarist Not 100% Sure Motley Crue Stadium Tour Will Happen
Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison Announce New Stadium Tour Dates
Def Leppard 'Tiding Up' Some Historical Stuff and Pondering New Album
New Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison Stadium Tour Dates Coming ASAP
Def Leppard Plan Special RSD Release
Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison Postpone Stadium Tour
Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison Stadium Tour Update Expected Monday
Def Leppard Release Live 'Hysteria' Video
Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison Still Waiting On Word About Stadium Tour
David Lee Roth Unsure If Eddie Van Halen Will Ever Tour Again- Queen's Roger Taylor Release Animated Video For New Single- Poison Offshoot Devil City Angels- more
Singled Out: Pete Thelen's Thought Passing Through
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Road Trip Gear Part 1
Singled Out: KillRobBailey's Heartbeat
Static-X - Project Regeneration Volume 1
Singled Out: Jennafer Lynsey's Click
David Lee Roth Unsure If Eddie Van Halen Will Ever Tour Again
Queen's Roger Taylor Release Animated Video For New Single
Poison Offshoot Devil City Angels Release New Song
Def Leppard Celebrate 'High 'N' Dry' Album Anniversary
10 Years Streaming New Single 'The Unknown'
INXS Concert Film Live Baby Live Tops Charts Worldwide
Motionless In White Releasing Two New Projects This Summer
Singled Out: Pete Thelen's Thought Passing Through