INXS Concert Film Live Baby Live Tops Charts Worldwide

(hennemusic) The newly-restored edition of the 1991 INXS concert film, "Live Baby Live", has topped the charts in several countries upon its recent release.

Filmed at London's Wembley Stadium before over 72,000 fans 29 years ago today on July 13, the home entertainment version has stormed the music film charts, garnering No. 1 chart positions in Australia, Germany and Spain, a No. 2 spot in the UK and France, No. 3 in the US, and numerous top 10 placings in other major markets.

Back in July 1991, only days before INXS were due to take to the stage at the original Wembley Stadium, their then, long-time International Manager, CM Murphy, devised an audacious plan to film this landmark event. Director David Mallet accepted, and along with 16 cameras, a helicopter and an insistence to shoot on 35mm film, INXS's most revered performance was forever committed to film.

"I would love to put a room full of today's musicians, bands and artists in front of that gig - there would be a lot of wake-up calls," says Murphy. "The era before phones where the band just had to get up and give it their all - there was no bulls**t."

"Live Baby Live" was meticulously restored over a twelve-month period from the original 35mm negative to 4K Ultra HD, and remixed and remastered by Giles Martin and Sam Okell, whose Dolby Atmos mix was experienced by fans in over 1,000 cinemas around the world last year; during the process a previously thought lost performance of the "X" album track, "Lately", was discovered and reinstated into the film. Watch the official live video of "What You Need" from "Live Baby Live" here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

INXS Stream By My Side From Restored Live Baby Live Concert Film

INXS Stream 'New Sensation' From Live Baby Live

INXS To Release Restored 1991 Concert Film Live Baby Live

INXS: Michael Hutchence Documentary Mystify Hitting Theaters

INXS Teaming With Producer Giles Martin For Legacy Projects And Reissues

More INXS News



