Bush To Launch New Album The Kingdom With Virtual Arena Concert

(hennemusic) Bush will launch their new album, "The Kingdom", with a free, full production virtual arena concert on Saturday, July 18, the day after the project hits stores.
First previewed with the lead single, "Bullet Holes", and the follow-up, "Flowers On A Grave", the livestream event will give fans the opportunity to see and hear more new music from the set alongside classic tracks in an arena environment.
Scheduled to begin July 18 at 9pm EDT/6pm PDT via BushOfficial.com, the concert will be produced by FanTracks, a new livestreaming and fan engagement platform. A departure from models that digitally mimic traditional ticketing approaches, FanTracks offers music lovers access to high-quality, carefully curated and professionally produced live shows as part of a low-fee subscription, sharing the revenue with artists.
During the show, viewers will be able to purchase The Kingdom at a special discounted price (digital version: $5.99, physical CD: $8.99 plus shipping and handling) and will also receive two exclusive non-album bonus tracks.
Following the livestream, iHeartMedia will broadcast a 30-minute "iHeartRadio Album Release Special with Bush" featuring a performance from the group on July 24. Read more here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
