Joan Jett Covers T. Rex Classic On New Tribute Album

(hennemusic) Joan Jett's cover of the 1971 classic, "Jeepster", is the latest preview of a forthcoming album tribute to UK rockers T. Rex. A newly-issued video for the track mixes vintage live footage of Marc Bolan alongside Jett in the studio, accompanied by guitarist Marc Ribot, pianist Thomas "Doveman" Bartlett and drummer Jim White.

The second single from "Electric Warrior", "Jeepster" hit No. 2 on the UK charts while the project hit No. 1 in the country, where it stayed for 8 straight weeks.

Due September 4, "AngelHeaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan and T. Rex" features new versions of 26 tracks by the pioneering glam rock group from their runs as Tyrannosaurus Rex and T. Rex between 1968-77.

U2 teams up with Elton John on T. Rex's classic, "Bang A Gong (Get It On)", while Kesha delivers her take on "Children of The Revolution"; the lineup also includes contributions from Todd Rundgren, Perry Farrell, David Johansen, Sean Lennon and Victoria Williams, among others

The collection was created by the late Hal Willner, the acclaimed music producer who passed away on April 7 from COVID-19; Willner worked on the project for several years, with sessions spanning continents, from New York, Los Angeles and New Orleans, to London, Paris and Berlin.

"Hal had a unique vision of Marc Bolan's music, and working on AngelHeaded Hipster brought him great joy," says Rachel Fox, Supervising Producer and longtime Willner collaborator. "Speaking for those closest to him, we will forever be heartbroken at the untimely loss of our beloved friend and irreplaceable creative engine. Hal, who referred to AngelHeaded Hipster as his 'White Album', was eager for everyone to hear these beautiful songs and to start thinking about Bolan and T. Rex again. This album is a testament to Hal's spirit." Stream the cover and the original version here.

