Kesha Takes On Children Of The Revolution For T. Rex Tribute

(hennemusic) Kesha's cover of the 1972 classic, "Children Of The Revolution", is the latest preview of a forthcoming album tribute to UK rockers T. Rex. Due September 4, "AngelHeaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan and T. Rex" features new versions of 26 tracks by the pioneering glam rock group from their runs as Tyrannosaurus Rex and T. Rex between 1968-77.

The collection was created by the late Hal Willner, the acclaimed music producer who passed away on April 7 from COVID-19; Willner worked on the project for several years, with sessions spanning continents, from New York, Los Angeles and New Orleans, to London, Paris and Berlin.

"Through a stroke of luck, I met the incredibly talented and kind Hal Willner," says Kesha. "We were in the same studio and he said he liked my red nudie suit, and then when he mentioned that he was working on a project that involved honoring Marc Bolan, I excitedly started rambling about how much T. Rex has influenced my music and my style. Right there we decided to record our own incarnation of 'Children of the Revolution,' a mother****** of a song!

"I'm excited for the world to finally hear it! This project was so exciting and important to the late great Hal, and I'm humbled to be a part of this project honoring one of the most magical artists of the 20th century."

The tribute record features contributions from U2 with Elton John, Joan Jett, Todd Rundgren, Perry Farrell, David Johansen, Sean Lennon and Victoria Williams, among others. here.

