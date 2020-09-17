Kesha Rocks T. Rex Classic On The Tonight Show

(hennemusic) Kesha rocked the 1972 T. Rex classic, "Children Of The Revolution", on NBC-TV's The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on September 15th and the performance has been shared online.

The singer recorded a version of the track for the newly-released tribute to the UK rockers, "AngelHeaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan and T. Rex."

The collection was created by the late Hal Willner, the acclaimed music producer who passed away on April 7 from COVID-19; Willner worked on the project for several years, with sessions spanning continents, from New York, Los Angeles and New Orleans, to London, Paris and Berlin.

"Through a stroke of luck, I met the incredibly talented and kind Hal Willner," explains Kesha. "We were in the same studio and he said he liked my red nudie suit, and then when he mentioned that he was working on a project that involved honoring Marc Bolan, I excitedly started rambling about how much T. Rex has influenced my music and my style. Right there we decided to record our own incarnation of 'Children of the Revolution,' a mother****** of a song!

"I'm excited for the world to finally hear it! This project was so exciting and important to the late great Hal, and I'm humbled to be a part of this project honoring one of the most magical artists of the 20th century."

The tribute record features contributions from U2 with Elton John, Joan Jett, Todd Rundgren, Perry Farrell, David Johansen, Sean Lennon and Victoria Williams, among others.

T. Rex will be among the artists inducted into the 2020 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in November. Watch video of the Fallon performance here.

