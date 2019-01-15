News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Corey Taylor, Dave Grohl and Rex Brown Lead Dimebash Lineup

01-15-2019
Dimebag

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor, Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl and Pantera's Rex Brown lead the all-star lineup for his year's Dimebash celebrating late Pantera legend Dimebag Darrell Abbott.

The special event will be taking place on January 24 at the at the Observatory in Santa Ana, Ca (Orange County) and will be hosted by SiriusXM's Jose Mangin.

Kill Devil Hill and Fireball Ministry will be performing at the show which is set to be capped with an all-star jam featuring Taylor, Grohl, and Brown, along with Slayer's Dave Lombardo, Anthrax star's Scott Ian and Charlie Benante, Megadeth's Chris Broderick, Testament's Gene Hoglan, Tony Campos (Fear Factory, Ministry, Static-X), King's X's Dug Pinnick and Nita Strauss.

The 55-guest lineup will also include Jason Bittner, Art Cruz, Jason Christopher, Ra Diaz of Suicidal Tendencies, Sen Dog of Cypress Hill, Christian Brady and Kyle Sanders of Hellyeah, Tommy Vext and Doc Coyle of Bad Wolves, Joey Vera, Gonzo and Phil Sandoval of Armored Saint, Randy Weitzel of In This Moment, Wes Hauch of Glass Casket and more.

Dimebag's longtime girlfriend Rita Haney had this to say, "Crazy thing about this event is, you never think the last one can be topped. But when this much creativity comes together in one room, dude, watch it go! It will light you up! The vibe is always so incredible. It's like that vibe you get on Christmas Day, before you unwrap your presents, and the excitement of not knowing what you're going to get. But I guarantee, it's not those sh*tty socks you get from your grandma every year. You're gonna dig it and leave with a smile! That's the magic 'something Dime' can create,"

Dug Pinnick share his excitement about taking part in the event, "I love being a part of DIMEBASH. So many friends and musicians show up and it's like a family reunion. And keeping Dime's party tradition in full bloom," and Pantera's Rex Brown adds, "DIMEBASH, to me, is the epitome of celebrating his life and music all in one night! He was always about camaraderie, brotherhood and a killer f*ckin time! DIMEBASH Smokes On."


