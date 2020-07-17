Pearl Jam Stream Festival Performance Of Ten Album Classic

(hennemusic) Pearl Jam are streaming live video of a performance of their 1991 track, "Why Go", from the Hard Rock Calling Festival at Hyde Park in London, UK in 2010.
The June 25 gig saw the Seattle outfit deliver the "Ten" classic during their opening night set at the music festival; the three-day event also included appearances by Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, and Crosby, Stills & Nash, among others.
"Why Go" is the latest live clip shared by Pearl Jam in recent weeks, featured alongside a 2018 performance of their 1992 rarity "Breath", a 2014 version of "Lightning Bolt", a run through show-closer "Yellow Ledbetter" in Copenhagen in 2012, "Rearviewmirror" from the Rock Werchter festival in 2018, and their 1996 single, "Hail, Hail", from a 2014 show in Vienna, Austria.
Pearl Jam postponed a spring tour of North America and a summer trek across Europe in support of "Gigaton", their first studio album in seven years, due to the global pandemic. Watch the live video here.
