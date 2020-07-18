.

Seether Streaming New Song 'Bruised and Bloodied'

Keavin Wiggins | 07-18-2020

Seether

Seether have released a brand new track called "Bruised and Bloodied." The song comes from the band's forthcoming album, which is due to be released on August 28th.

The new album will be entitled "Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum" ("If You Want Peace, Prepare For War"), and is the multi-platinum band's first new record in three years.

Frontman Shaun Morgan had this to say about the new single, "'Bruised and Bloodied' is a mix of self-deprecation and rage, neatly wrapped up in a sexy groove with a big shiny pop bow on top.

"Essentially, it is a combination of shame and sadness delivered in a cheerful way, as I've always enjoyed juxtaposing jaded lyrics with a jubilant melody." Stream the track below:


