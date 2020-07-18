The Pretenders Release 'You Can't Hurt A Fool' Video

The Pretenders have released a music video for their new song "You Can't Hurt A Fool". The ballad comes from their brand new album "Hate For Sale".

The new record is the first Pretenders album to feature the band's longtime touring line-up of Chrissie Hynde, guitarist James Walbourne , bassist Nick Wilkinson, and founding drummer Martin Chambers.

Chrissie had this to say, "James, Mart, Nick and I have certainly become a well-oiled touring machine but we haven't always been in the same country or town to accommodate recording schedules.

"Still, I've been dying to work with the Pretenders-proper on an album and now I finally have." Watch the video below:





