Static-X Release 'Bring You Down' Video

Static-X have released a music video for their single "Bring You Down". The track comes from the band's new album "Project Regeneration Vol. 1."

Ken Jay previously explained why the project was broken up into two volumes. He said, "We have been working on allot of material over the last year and a half and while selecting the songs to move into the final mix phase, it became clear that there is just too much material and too little time for this to be a single album."

Tony Campos added, "The last thing that we wanted to do was make the fans wait any longer. We also didn't want to abandon the remaining material, because it is very close to being complete and we know that the fans are going to want to be able to hear and experience all of it.

"We also recognize that all of this music is part of the same body of work, which marks this very important chapter of Static-X, so it is only logical to release all of the music under the same banner, Project Regeneration." Watch the video below:





