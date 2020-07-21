.

Bush Launch The Kingdom With Virtual Arena Concerts

Bruce Henne | 07-21-2020

Bush

(hennemusic) Bush launched their brand new studio album, "The Kingdom", with a pair of free, full production virtual arena concerts that streamed this past week.

Produced by FanTracks, the UK outfit streamed two shows from a private location in Los Angeles: the July 18 gig delivered the live debut of multiple tracks from the 2020 record the day after its release, while a shorter, second gig on July 20 was hosted by Kerrang! and streamed via Facebook.

Both concerts presented a mix of songs from Bush's catalog, including classics from their 1994 debut, "Sixteen Stone." A clip of "Glycerine" from the July 18 show has surfaced, while fans can also watch the full July 20 gig here.

