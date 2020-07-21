Bush Launch The Kingdom With Virtual Arena Concerts

(hennemusic) Bush launched their brand new studio album, "The Kingdom", with a pair of free, full production virtual arena concerts that streamed this past week.

Produced by FanTracks, the UK outfit streamed two shows from a private location in Los Angeles: the July 18 gig delivered the live debut of multiple tracks from the 2020 record the day after its release, while a shorter, second gig on July 20 was hosted by Kerrang! and streamed via Facebook.

Both concerts presented a mix of songs from Bush's catalog, including classics from their 1994 debut, "Sixteen Stone." A clip of "Glycerine" from the July 18 show has surfaced, while fans can also watch the full July 20 gig here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





