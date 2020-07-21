Guns N' Roses Rescheduled Tour Dates Coming

Guns N' Roses are expected to announce the rescheduled dates for their North American stadium tour next Monday, July 27th, according to a message sent out by Ticketmaster.

The original trek was scheduled to take place this summer but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown. Fans who had purchased tickets for the original dates received an email from Ticketmaster stating details for the new dates will be shared next Monday.

According to fans on mygnrforum.com, ticketholders received the following message from the ticket agency, "Dear Guns N' Roses Fan and Ticketholder,

"We wanted to let you know that the event organizer is working on rebooking a tour for 2021 which includes your event. You will receive another email from us on July 27th with the full details for 2021.

"Hang on to your tickets - In the next update you receive from us, we'll include information on how to obtain a refund should you be unable to make the new event date. At that time, all fans will be given 30 days to request a refund.

"Thank you for your patience and understanding. We look forward to gathering and celebrating the live experience together again."





