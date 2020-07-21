Lenny Kravitz Performs NPR Tiny Desk Concert From Home

(hennemusic) Lenny Kravitz performs tracks from his extensive catalog on a home edition of NPR's Tiny Desk Concert series. The Brooklyn-raised bohemian rock icon brings us to his home and tropical paradise in Eleuthera in the Bahamas for this visually alluring Tiny Desk (home) concert.

Joining the singer is his longtime collaborator, co-writer and guitarist Craig Ross, and young mentee Yianni Giannakopoulos. After opening with a rendition of "Thinking Of You," a song Kravitz wrote in 1998 about his late mother, actress Roxie Roker, the rocker shares what's really weighing on him during this historic time.

"In the midst of all that's transpiring on our planet right now," he says, "it's a blessed time for introspection, more importantly action. ... What side of history are you standing on?"

Kravitz also delivers "What Did I Do With My Life?" from his 2004 album, "Baptism", before closing with "We Can Get It All Together", the opening track on his latest release, 2018's "Raise Vibration."

According to NPR, The Tiny Desk series is working from home for the foreseeable future; currently billed as Tiny Desk (home) concerts, the program shares the same spirit as the original: bringing music fans performances from across the country and the world featuring stripped-down sets in an intimate setting - just a different space. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





