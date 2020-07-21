Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Reschedules UK Tour

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets have announced rescheduled concert dates for their postponed UK tour amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Originally set to begin in Guildford in late April, the month-long series was first delayed to the fall before its new move to the spring of 2021. "Due to the uncertainty surrounding us all due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Saucers UK tour, due to take place in October, has been rescheduled to April/May 2021," says Mason. "It's important to the band that those who are planning to attend the shows are able to do so safely and without concern for their health and wellbeing. To achieve this, and to allow people the opportunity to plan their travel to and from the concerts, postponing until next spring was the best option. It has also enabled the band to add some shows in Croydon, Newcastle, Plymouth, Portsmouth and Nottingham, with tickets now on sale.

"All tickets remain valid for the new dates, and some tickets are still available to purchase. Unfortunately, we are unable to reschedule the shows in Gateshead and Southampton and customers can receive a refund from their ticket provider. However, we have announced new shows as close as possible to these areas (in Newcastle and Portsmouth)."

The Pink Floyd drummer launched the project - which exclusively performs vintage pre-Dark Side Of The Moon era material by the iconic band - in the spring of 2018; the lineup includes Spandau Ballet's Gary Kemp, Lee Harris of the Blockheads, bassist Guy Pratt and composer Dom Beken, a collaborator of late Floyd keyboardist Rick Wright. See the dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

