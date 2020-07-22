Stone Temple Pilots To Play Core Album In Full For Livestream

Stone Temple Pilots have announced that they will be performing their classic album, "Core," during a special livestream event that will be taking place on July 31st at 5pm PST / 8pm EST on nugs.tv.
Fans can purchase tickets for the special event for $9.99 here. The band will also be releasing audio from previous shows and they are kicking things off with their August 3, 2011 concert at Hampton Beach Ballroom in Hampton Beach, NH with late singer Scott Weiland, and their June 13, 2019 show in London, UK at O2 Forum Kentish Town with current lead vocalist, Jeff Gutt.
Gutt had this to say about the 2019 London show, "The show at O2 Forum was my first time being in London. In fact, I had never been to Europe, so I was just trying to take in all the history and city vibes.
"STP hadn't been there in quite a while, so I remember the crowd being especially electric. There's something about when the lights go out and everyone knows that the show is about to begin, that really takes us all to a magical place together."
