Tim McGraw Announces Special 'Here On Earth Experience'

Tim McGraw has announced that they will staging a special livestream event to celebrate the release of his new studio album "Here On Earth".
The Here On Earth Experience livestream is scheduled to take place on August 21, 2020 at 9 ET/ 8 CT / 6 PT, the same day the album hit stores. McGraw will play some old favorites along with some new tracks backed by a five-piece super-acoustic band.
He had this to say, "The thing I miss the most about playing live is the connection I feel to everyone. Even if we can't physically be together this summer, hopefully this will give us a chance to share the new album and know how much we are still together seeing each other through."
