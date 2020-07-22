.

Tim McGraw Announces Special 'Here On Earth Experience'

Keavin Wiggins | 07-22-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Tim McGraw

Tim McGraw has announced that they will staging a special livestream event to celebrate the release of his new studio album "Here On Earth".

The Here On Earth Experience livestream is scheduled to take place on August 21, 2020 at 9 ET/ 8 CT / 6 PT, the same day the album hit stores. McGraw will play some old favorites along with some new tracks backed by a five-piece super-acoustic band.

He had this to say, "The thing I miss the most about playing live is the connection I feel to everyone. Even if we can't physically be together this summer, hopefully this will give us a chance to share the new album and know how much we are still together seeing each other through."


Related Stories


Tim McGraw Announces Special 'Here On Earth Experience'

Tim McGraw Releases 'Here On Earth' Video

Tim McGraw To Celebrate Mother's Day With New Single

Tim McGraw Announces Here On Earth Summer Tour

Tim McGraw Collapses During Performance At Music Festival

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw Have Rare Nashville Snowball Fight

More Tim McGraw News


advertisement
Day In Rock

Rolling Stones Release 1974 Jimmy Page Collaboration- Stone Temple Pilots To Play Core Album In Full For Livestream- Lacuna Coil Black Anima: Live From The Apocalypse- more

Reviews

Singled Out: Billy Ray Rock's Get the Funk

Singled Out: The Actual Goners' Diamond Dust

RockPile: Gang of Four- Half Past Two - Venus Furs

Singled Out: Anthony Garcia's Fire Song

Singled Out: Run River North's Pretty Lies

advertisement
Latest News

Rolling Stones Release 1974 Jimmy Page Collaboration

Stone Temple Pilots To Play Core Album In Full For Livestream

Lacuna Coil Announce Black Anima: Live From The Apocalypse Event

Former Guns N' Roses Star Recruits Special Guest For Debut Single

Tim McGraw Announces Special 'Here On Earth Experience'

Candlebox, Sponge Stars Team For Choose Song

The Regrettes Get Animated For 'I Love Us'

Singled Out: Billy Ray Rock's Get the Funk