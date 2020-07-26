Derek Sherinian Recruits Guns N' Roses Star For New Song

Derek Sherinian, (Sons of Apollo, Black Country Communion) has released a brand new track called "Empyrean Sky". The song is the first single from his forthcoming solo album.

The new album will be released on September 18th and will be entitled "The Phoenix" and is the follow-up to his 2011 album "Oceana". Derek had this to say, "I truly feel that this is my best solo record to date. Simon and I put a lot of energy into the writing, and I am grateful to all of the great players that contributed to this recording."

Simon Phillips, not only plays drums but also co-produced and co-wrote the album. Sherinian said of the collaboration, "It is always an amazing experience to be able to work with Simon.

"He's been a hero of mine for ages, ever since I heard him playing on albums with Jeff Beck and Michael Schenker. And he is such an invaluable part of the way this new record has come out."

The new single, Empyrean Sky, features Sherinian and Phillips joined by former Guns N' Roses guitarist Ron 'Bumblefoot' Thal on guitar, Jimmy Johnson on bass and Armen Ra on theremin. Listen to it below:





