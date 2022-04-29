Derek Sherinian Shares 'Vortex' Title Track

Derek Sherinian (Sons of Apollo, Black Country Communion) has shared his brand new track "Vortex", which is the title track to his forthcoming album that will hit stores on July 1st.

We were sent these details about the record: Returning alongside Sherinian is legendary drummer Simon Phillips, who once again co-wrote and co-produced the album, as well as Tony 'The Fretless Monster' Franklin, on bass.

The follow-up to 2020's The Phoenix, Vortex includes eight tracks built on his signature chameleonic sound that blends rock with elements of funk, prog, and jazz, which he started writing even before The Phoenix was finished. "Vortex is a continuation of The Phoenix," Sherinian states. "However, I feel the composition is stronger on the new album, and I would describe it as a modern day 70s style fusion record, but with newer heavier tonality."

When it came to guitars, Sherinian recruited a who's who of great players, some of whom he had worked with before - Steve Stevens, Joe Bonamassa, Steve Lukather, Zakk Wylde, Sons Of Apollo bandmate Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal - and a few new allies, in the form of Michael Schenker, Mike Stern and Nuno Bettencourt. "The choice of guitarist works itself out in the writing," he explains. "Also, like in the case of Steve Stevens, we co-wrote the song together, so it was natural for him to play on it." Of his new collaborators, he says of Bettencourt, who appears on the scratchy "Fire Horse", "I have always been a fan of his playing, and I am glad that we finally got to record together. He has the Van Halen swing and swagger to his playing that I love. We were both born in 1966, the Chinese year of the Fire Horse."

According to Sherinian, Schenker's inclusion was a no-brainer. "Michael Schenker has been one of my heroes for many years. He asked me to play on his Immortal album, and in return, he agreed to play on "Die Kobra". I wanted to write a great song inspired by my favorite Schenker tracks. Zakk Wylde added some great additional parts to the song, and Tony Franklin and Simon Phillips sound great, as usual." See the tracklisting and stream the title track below:

Tracklisting:

1 The Vortex feat. Steve Stevens

2 Fire Horse feat. Nuno Bettencourt

3 Scorpion

4 Seven Seas feat. Steve Stevens

5 Key Lime Blues feat. Joe Bonamassa, Steve Lukather

6 Die Kobra feat. Michael Schenker, Zakk Wylde

7 Nomad's Land feat. Mike Stern

8 Aurora Australis feat. Bumblefoot

