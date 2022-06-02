Derek Sherinian Unleashed The Scorpion Video

Album cover art

Derek Sherinian has released a video for his new single "The Scorpion". The track comes from his forthcoming album, "Vortex", which will arrive on July 1st.

The new album sees the Sons of Apollo and Black Country Communion keyboardist reuniting with legendary drummer Simon Phillips, who once again co-wrote and co-produced the album. They are joined by Tony 'The Fretless Monster' Franklin, on bass.

Derek has this to say about the new track, "After the great response to 'Dragonfly' on my last album, Simon and I wanted to do another piano trio song. Don't be surprised if you see me going more in this direction in the future." Watch the video below:

Related Stories

Derek Sherinian Shares 'Vortex' Title Track

Derek Sherinian Recruits Guns N' Roses Star For New Song

News > Derek Sherinian