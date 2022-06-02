.

Derek Sherinian Unleashed The Scorpion Video

Keavin Wiggins | 06-02-2022

Derek Sherinian Album cover art
Derek Sherinian has released a video for his new single "The Scorpion". The track comes from his forthcoming album, "Vortex", which will arrive on July 1st.

The new album sees the Sons of Apollo and Black Country Communion keyboardist reuniting with legendary drummer Simon Phillips, who once again co-wrote and co-produced the album. They are joined by Tony 'The Fretless Monster' Franklin, on bass.

Derek has this to say about the new track, "After the great response to 'Dragonfly' on my last album, Simon and I wanted to do another piano trio song. Don't be surprised if you see me going more in this direction in the future." Watch the video below:

News > Derek Sherinian

