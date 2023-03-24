Derek Sherinian To Join Joe Satriani's Band For Two Summer Shows



(Chipster) Keyboard virtuoso Derek Sherinian will be joining Joe Satriani's band this summer for two shows - July 1st at Jones Beach Amphitheater and July 2nd at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts - in a band that will also feature Kenny Aronoff on drums and Mark Menghi on bass.



"I am honored to have been personally invited by Joe play these shows with him, says Sherinian. "He is one of the greats, and I knew I was destined to play with him sooner or later."



Sherinian was also recently named "Best Keyboardist" in Japan's BURRN! Magazine 2022 Readers Poll (an award he also received previously, in 2020).



Derek was also voted "Greatest Keyboardist of the 21st Century" and #8 "Greatest of All Time" by MusicRadar.com, and also was ranked #9 "Greatest of All Time" in PROG Magazine.



Sherinian has distinguished himself by his versatility, and aggressive "guitaristic" approach to his signature keyboard style. MusicRadar.com declared, "His virtuoso playing has seen him dubbed the keyboard-playing version of Eddie Van Halen." David Coverdale claims that "Derek plays the Hammond organ like the son of Jon Lord."



Starting his pro career with Alice Cooper in 1989 on the "Trashes the World" world tour, Sherinian proceeded to tour and record with KISS, Dream Theater, Yngwie Malmsteen, Billy Idol and Whitesnake. He has also released nine solo albums, and was the co-founder of Planet X, Sons of Apollo, and supergroup Black Country Communion (also featuring Joe Bonamassa, Glenn Hughes, and Jason Bonham), who will be recording a new album this Summer.



Also, a Sherinian/Phillips live album with drum legend Simon Phillips will be released this fall on InsideOut/Sony Music.



Here is the video for "Scorpion" off Sherinian's 2022 solo album 'Vortex'

