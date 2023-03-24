Derek Sherinian To Join Joe Satriani's Band For Two Summer Shows

(Chipster) Keyboard virtuoso Derek Sherinian will be joining Joe Satriani's band this summer for two shows - July 1st at Jones Beach Amphitheater and July 2nd at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts - in a band that will also feature Kenny Aronoff on drums and Mark Menghi on bass.
"I am honored to have been personally invited by Joe play these shows with him, says Sherinian. "He is one of the greats, and I knew I was destined to play with him sooner or later."
Sherinian was also recently named "Best Keyboardist" in Japan's BURRN! Magazine 2022 Readers Poll (an award he also received previously, in 2020).
Derek was also voted "Greatest Keyboardist of the 21st Century" and #8 "Greatest of All Time" by MusicRadar.com, and also was ranked #9 "Greatest of All Time" in PROG Magazine.
Sherinian has distinguished himself by his versatility, and aggressive "guitaristic" approach to his signature keyboard style. MusicRadar.com declared, "His virtuoso playing has seen him dubbed the keyboard-playing version of Eddie Van Halen." David Coverdale claims that "Derek plays the Hammond organ like the son of Jon Lord."
Starting his pro career with Alice Cooper in 1989 on the "Trashes the World" world tour, Sherinian proceeded to tour and record with KISS, Dream Theater, Yngwie Malmsteen, Billy Idol and Whitesnake. He has also released nine solo albums, and was the co-founder of Planet X, Sons of Apollo, and supergroup Black Country Communion (also featuring Joe Bonamassa, Glenn Hughes, and Jason Bonham), who will be recording a new album this Summer.
Also, a Sherinian/Phillips live album with drum legend Simon Phillips will be released this fall on InsideOut/Sony Music.
Here is the video for "Scorpion" off Sherinian's 2022 solo album 'Vortex'
Singled Out: Derek Sherinian's The Scorpion
Derek Sherinian Unleashed The Scorpion Video
Derek Sherinian Shares 'Vortex' Title Track
Derek Sherinian Recruits Guns N' Roses Star For New Song
Linkin Park Share Another Lost Song 'Fighting Myself'- KISS Biopic Shout It Out Loud In The Works- Queen North American Tour- more
Van Halen, Aerosmith and Bon Jovi Stars Possible New Supergroup- Wolfgang Van Halen On Honoring His Father and Lack Of Van Halen Covers- more
Saliva's Wayne Swinny Dies From Brain Hemorrhage- Wolfgang Van Halen Announces Mammoth WVH II Album- Nita Strauss Recruits Alice Cooper For 'Winner Takes All'- more
Sites and Sounds: Beale Street Music Festival
Hot In The City: Arizona Upcoming Concerts Roundup Spring 2023
Atomic: The Winery Dogs Reaching a Studio and Performance Peak
The Blues: Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Vanessa Collier, Kirk Fletcher
Caught In The Act: Iggy Pop Rocks Chicago
KISS Biopic Shout It Out Loud In The Works
Queen And Adam Lambert Announce North American Rhapsody Tour
Fall Out Boy Conclude Video Trilogy With 'Hold Me Like a Grudge'
Pink Floyd Detail 'The Dark Side Of The Moon' Box Set On 50th Anniversary Series
The Kinks Celebrate 60th Anniversary With 'The Journey Part 1'
Alice Cooper Shares Remastered 2000 Performance Video Of 'Brutal Planet'
Whitesnake Release Video For Still Good To Be Bad Track 'All I Want Is You'
girlfriends Announce Tour Dates With Avril Lavigne