Paul Stanley Talks KISS Partnership With Gene Simmons

KISS cofounder Paul Stanley recently reflected on teaming up with Gene Simmons and forming their enduring partnership during an appearance on Joe Bonamassa's Live From Nerdville.

Paul shared, "When I met Gene, I didn't particularly like him. But there was pragmatism involved. You have to prioritize and figure what's most important to you to reach your goal.

And I knew that Gene and I were much stronger together than me alone. I'm not really sure that he knew that, but that became irrelevant. It was, 'How do I get where I wanna go? How do I achieve what I want?' And Gene was essential to it.

"And here we are 50-plus years later. It's astounding. We've created something that seems like it will outlast us." Check out the episode below:





