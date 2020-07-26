KISS cofounder Paul Stanley recently reflected on teaming up with Gene Simmons and forming their enduring partnership during an appearance on Joe Bonamassa's Live From Nerdville.
Paul shared, "When I met Gene, I didn't particularly like him. But there was pragmatism involved. You have to prioritize and figure what's most important to you to reach your goal.
And I knew that Gene and I were much stronger together than me alone. I'm not really sure that he knew that, but that became irrelevant. It was, 'How do I get where I wanna go? How do I achieve what I want?' And Gene was essential to it.
"And here we are 50-plus years later. It's astounding. We've created something that seems like it will outlast us." Check out the episode below:
KISS Announce Rescheduled Farewell Tour Dates
Anthrax's Benante Rocks All-Star KISS Tribute
Rescheduled KISS Kruise X Details Revealed
KISS's Original Road Manager J.R. Smalling Dies
KISS Postpone Remaining End Of The Road Farewell Tour Dates
KISS Classic Covered By Anthrax Star and John 5
KISS Collaborator Bob Kulick Dead At 70
KISS Icon Paul Stanley Releases Soul Station Video
KISS Forced To Postpone KISS Kruise 10
Journey Icon and Brad Paisley Lead Quarantine All-Stars Jam- Metallica and My Chemical Romance Lead Expanded Aftershock Lineup- Megadeth- more
Singled Out: Suit Of Lights' Tug of War
Singled Out: Billy Ray Rock's Get the Funk
Singled Out: The Actual Goners' Diamond Dust
RockPile: Gang of Four- Half Past Two - Venus Furs
Journey Icon and Brad Paisley Lead Quarantine All-Stars Jam
Metallica and My Chemical Romance Lead Expanded Aftershock Lineup
Megadeth Have Eight Original and Two Cover Songs For New Album
Devildriver Plotting Tour With Four 'Major, Big' Bands
Paul Stanley Talks KISS Partnership With Gene Simmons
Dokken Streaming Lost 'Breaking The Chains' Era Song
Derek Sherinian Recruits Guns N' Roses Star For New Song
Charley Pride Performs National Anthem At Texas Rangers Season Opener