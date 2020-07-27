Lollapalooza Going Virtual This Year With Free Lolla2020

Organizers of the Lollapalooza festival have announced that they will staging a free four-night broadcast event to mark when this year's festival would have taken place if not for the Covid-19 lockdown.

The stream will be taking place on the festival's YouTube channel beginning at 5pm CT each of the four nights beginning Thursday July 30th through Sunday, August 2nd.

The streaming event will feature over 150 performances including from LCD Soundsystem, Metallica, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Ellie Goulding, Run The Jewels, Lorde, Alabama Shakes, Tove Lo, including historic headlining sets from Paul McCartney, Chance The Rapper, OutKast, and Arcade Fire, celebrating the ten year anniversary of their Grammy Award-winning Album Of The Year, The Suburbs, and much more. The broadcast will stream here.





Related Stories

Lollapalooza 2020 Officially Canceled and Going Virtual

Guns N' Roses' Postponed Lollapalooza Shows Rescheduled

Guns N' Roses Lead Lollapalooza South America Lineups

Greta Van Fleet's Lollapalooza Brazil Performance Goes Online

The Strokes, Twenty One Pilots Lead Lollapalooza Paris Lineup

Lollapalooza Headliners Announces For South American Festivals

Lollapalooza To Livestream Online

Lollapalooza Lead By Bruno Mars, The Weekend, Jack White, Arctic Monkeys

Liam Gallagher Cancels Show After Cutting Lollapalooza Set Short

More Lollapalooza News



