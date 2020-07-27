Lollapalooza Going Virtual This Year With Free Lolla2020

Organizers of the Lollapalooza festival have announced that they will staging a free four-night broadcast event to mark when this year's festival would have taken place if not for the Covid-19 lockdown.
The stream will be taking place on the festival's YouTube channel beginning at 5pm CT each of the four nights beginning Thursday July 30th through Sunday, August 2nd.
The streaming event will feature over 150 performances including from LCD Soundsystem, Metallica, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Ellie Goulding, Run The Jewels, Lorde, Alabama Shakes, Tove Lo, including historic headlining sets from Paul McCartney, Chance The Rapper, OutKast, and Arcade Fire, celebrating the ten year anniversary of their Grammy Award-winning Album Of The Year, The Suburbs, and much more. The broadcast will stream here.
