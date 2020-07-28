Joe Bonamassa Releases New Video and Announces Album

Joe Bonamassa has released a music video for this new single "Why Does It Take So Long To Say Goodbye?". The track comes from his forthcoming album "Royal Tea".
The new record will be hitting stores on October 23rd and was recorded at the famed Abbey Road Studios. The album was inspired by British guitar legends Jeff Beck, John Mayall (The Bluesbreakers), Eric Clapton and Cream.
Joe said of that inspiration, "This whole adventure was a bucket-list thing for me. I would have been about twelve years old, and it was the sound I heard in my head. Like, 'OK, I'm in. That's what I want to be'." Watch the video below:
