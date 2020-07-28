Joe Bonamassa Releases New Video and Announces Album

Joe Bonamassa has released a music video for this new single "Why Does It Take So Long To Say Goodbye?". The track comes from his forthcoming album "Royal Tea".

The new record will be hitting stores on October 23rd and was recorded at the famed Abbey Road Studios. The album was inspired by British guitar legends Jeff Beck, John Mayall (The Bluesbreakers), Eric Clapton and Cream.

Joe said of that inspiration, "This whole adventure was a bucket-list thing for me. I would have been about twelve years old, and it was the sound I heard in my head. Like, 'OK, I'm in. That's what I want to be'." Watch the video below:





Related Stories

Joe Bonamassa Surprising Fans With New Song and Chat

Joe Bonamassa Gives Fans First Taste Of The Sleep Eazys

Journey's Neal Schon Jams With Joe Bonamassa

Joe Bonamassa Announces UK Tour

Sammy Hagar Previews Road Trip With Robby Krieger and Joe Bonamassa

Joe Bonamassa Announces U.S. Fall Tour

Metal Parents Arrested- OneRepublic Release Connection Video- Alkaline Trio Stream New Song- Joe Bonamassa Adds Date To Spring Tour- more

Joe Bonamassa Releases 'Evil Mama' Video

Joe Bonamassa Releases 'Redemption' Video and Announces Album

More Joe Bonamassa News



