Pearl Jam Stream Vintage Performance Of 1993 Classic 'Dissident'

(hennemusic) Pearl Jam are streaming live video of a performance of their 1993 classic, "Dissident", that was recorded during a concert in Zurich, Switzerland in 2000.
The June 23rd performance at the city's Hallenstadion was part of the Seattle group's world tour in support of their sixth studio album, "Binaural."
The fourth single issued from "Vs." was a Top 10 track in some European countries, while their second album debuted at No.1 in several countries - including the US, where it sold 950,378 copies in its first five days to set the record for most copies of an album sold during its first week, a record the band held for five years.
Pearl Jam recently announced rescheduled dates for a European tour behind their latest album, "Gigaton"; originally set to begin last month, the month-long trek has been moved to summer 2021. Watch the video here.
