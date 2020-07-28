Pearl Jam Stream Vintage Performance Of 1993 Classic 'Dissident'

(hennemusic) Pearl Jam are streaming live video of a performance of their 1993 classic, "Dissident", that was recorded during a concert in Zurich, Switzerland in 2000.

The June 23rd performance at the city's Hallenstadion was part of the Seattle group's world tour in support of their sixth studio album, "Binaural."

The fourth single issued from "Vs." was a Top 10 track in some European countries, while their second album debuted at No.1 in several countries - including the US, where it sold 950,378 copies in its first five days to set the record for most copies of an album sold during its first week, a record the band held for five years.

Pearl Jam recently announced rescheduled dates for a European tour behind their latest album, "Gigaton"; originally set to begin last month, the month-long trek has been moved to summer 2021. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Pearl Jam Announce Rescheduled Gigaton Tour Dates

Pearl Jam Stream 1996 Budapest Performance Of No Code Track

Pearl Jam Stream Binaural Track From 2018 Concert

Pearl Jam Stream Festival Performance Of Ten Album Classic

Pearl Jam Stream 'Hail Hail' From 2014 Vienna Concert

Pearl Jam Stream Rock Werchter Festival Performance

Pearl Jam Stream Rarity Performance

Pearl Jam Streaming 'Lightning Bolt' Live Video

Pearl Jam Stream 2018 Berlin Performance Of 1992 Rarity

More Pearl Jam News



