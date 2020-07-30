.

Nickelback Guitarist Says 'Just Don't Listen To It' If You Don't Like It

Michael Angulia | 07-30-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Nickelback

Nickelback guitarist Ryan Peake is shocked at how polarizing his band has become, but he believes that people who do not like the group's music should simply not listen to it.

Peake made the comments during a recent appearance on Talk Is Jericho. He said, "Everybody lives in their own microcosm. It's always worse for you, it seems. But everybody gets their degree of hate and degree of detractors and vitriol on the Internet.

"So, you understand it more when you're in the eye of the hurricane and think of your own hurricane. You think you're the only one it's happening to sometimes."

He went on to explain, "I didn't realize we would be so polarizing. That's the one thing that's kind of shocking to me. I wasn't really hyper aware, in any sense, in the '70s when the disco polarization was really going on.

"That was the first time I'd heard of people crazy about disco hate, people getting mad about some kind of music. I was just, like, 'Just don't listen to it.' You listen to what you like, and I don't get too wound up about it.

"So, when that happens, I try to get inside their heads as to why people get so wound up about it. There's a choice, why do you get wound up about this thing? I think people like to commiserate, they do. They love to just talk about what itches their ass, so to speak. 'Oh, you too.' 'Yeah.'" Listen to the full interview here.


Related Stories


Nickelback Guitarist Says 'Just Don't Listen To It' If You Don't Like It

Nickelback, Stone Temple Pilots Summer Tour Canceled

Nickelback Star Recovering From Surgery

Nickelback Documentary Coming Very Soon

KISS And Nickelback Stars Speak Out About Covid-19

Nickelback and Stone Temple Pilots Announce Summer Tour

Don't Count Out Idea Of Nickelback Making A Metal Album 2019 In Review

Don't Count Out Idea Of Nickelback Making A Metal Album

More Nickelback News


advertisement
Day In Rock

Metallica Didn't Expect To Snare Controversy- Marilyn Manson Releases 'We Are Chaos' Video And Announces Album- AC/DC Revisit Back In Black Classic 'Shoot To Thrill'- more

Reviews

Smoke Fairies - Darkness Brings the Wonders Home

Singled Out: Cory M. Coons' Good Times Gone

Singled Out: 308 Ghost Train's Bleed Over Me

The Blues: Albert Castiglia - Wild and Free

Singled Out: Violet Night's evergreen

advertisement
Latest News

Metallica Didn't Expect To Snare Controversy

Marilyn Manson Releases 'We Are Chaos' Video And Announces Album

AC/DC Revisit Back In Black Classic 'Shoot To Thrill'

Nickelback Guitarist Says 'Just Don't Listen To It' If You Don't Like It

Motorhead Unbox 'Ace Of Spades' 40th Anniversary Vinyl Box Set

Rik Emmett Discusses Triumph Documentary 'Lay It On The Line'

R.E.M. To Stream Full 1999 Glastonbury Headline Set

Singled Out: Cory M. Coons' Good Times Gone