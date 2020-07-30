Nickelback Guitarist Says 'Just Don't Listen To It' If You Don't Like It

Nickelback guitarist Ryan Peake is shocked at how polarizing his band has become, but he believes that people who do not like the group's music should simply not listen to it.

Peake made the comments during a recent appearance on Talk Is Jericho. He said, "Everybody lives in their own microcosm. It's always worse for you, it seems. But everybody gets their degree of hate and degree of detractors and vitriol on the Internet.

"So, you understand it more when you're in the eye of the hurricane and think of your own hurricane. You think you're the only one it's happening to sometimes."

He went on to explain, "I didn't realize we would be so polarizing. That's the one thing that's kind of shocking to me. I wasn't really hyper aware, in any sense, in the '70s when the disco polarization was really going on.

"That was the first time I'd heard of people crazy about disco hate, people getting mad about some kind of music. I was just, like, 'Just don't listen to it.' You listen to what you like, and I don't get too wound up about it.

"So, when that happens, I try to get inside their heads as to why people get so wound up about it. There's a choice, why do you get wound up about this thing? I think people like to commiserate, they do. They love to just talk about what itches their ass, so to speak. 'Oh, you too.' 'Yeah.'" Listen to the full interview here.





Related Stories

Nickelback, Stone Temple Pilots Summer Tour Canceled

Nickelback Star Recovering From Surgery

Nickelback Documentary Coming Very Soon

KISS And Nickelback Stars Speak Out About Covid-19

Nickelback and Stone Temple Pilots Announce Summer Tour

Don't Count Out Idea Of Nickelback Making A Metal Album 2019 In Review

Don't Count Out Idea Of Nickelback Making A Metal Album

More Nickelback News



