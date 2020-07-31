Guns N' Roses Hits Coming To Vinyl For First Time

Geffen/UMe have announced that they will be releasing Guns N' Roses multiplatinum "Greatest Hits" collection on vinyl for the very first time on September 25th.

The collection was originally only released digitally and CD in 2004 and will be offered on vinyl with the addition of the 1986 song "Shadow of Your Love", that was included on the "Appetition For Destruction" box set in 2018.

The record will be offered in various configurations including 2LP set on 180gram audiophile black vinyl, a 2LP set on silver colored vinyl with red and white splatter, plus a 2LP picture disc available exclusively through the band's official store. See the tracklisting below:

LP1 - Side G

01. Welcome To The Jungle

02. Sweet Child O' Mine

03. Shadow Of Your Love

04. Patience

LP1 - Side N

01. Paradise City

02. Knockin' On Heaven's Door

03. Civil War

LP2 - Side F'N

01. You Could Be Mine

02. Don't Cry (Original Version)

03. November Rain

04. Live And Let Die

LP2 - Side R

01. Yesterdays

02. Ain't It Fun

03. Since I Don't Have You

04. Sympathy For The Devil





