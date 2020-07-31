Halestorm Recruit Amy Lee For New Single

Halestorm have shared their new single "Break In," that features a guest appearance from Evanescence frontwoman Amy Lee and comes from their forthcoming "Reimagined EP".

As the title suggest, the EP will feature the band revisiting and reimagining various songs from their career. It will be released digitally on August 14th.

Lzzy Hale had this to say,, "Over the last decade, we've been putting out cover EPs in between every original album cycle just for fun...But this time around we decided to shake it up! For our Reimagined EP, we committed to only one cover but filled the rest with reimagined versions of Halestorm songs.

"It was such a blast to remake some of our favorite originals. One of the standout moments on this EP is a duet of our song 'Break In' featuring the amazingly incomparable Amy Lee.

"Produced by Nick Rasculinecz, we recorded this duet pre-Covid-19, together in the same room, live, as a full performance from beginning to end. Amy brought new meaning to this song, turning what was once just a love song into a statement of unity and support for each other.

"I hope you find something in Reimagined that brings you joy and hope in these crazy times we live in!" Stream the song below:





