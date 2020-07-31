Pearl Jam Stream Rarity Performance From 2018 Amsterdam Show

(hennemusic) Pearl Jam are streaming live video of a performance of their "Riot Act" rarity, "Down", that was captured during their 2018 show in Amsterdam.

The June 12 concert at the city's Ziggo Dome was the opening night of the European leg of the series, which saw the band play 26 dates between March and September.

Originally the b-side to the "Riot Act" lead single, "I Am Mine", "Down" was also featured on the group's 2003 compilation, "Lost Dogs."

A Top 10 record in several European countries, "Riot Act" peaked at No. 5 on the US Billboard 200, where it achieved gold status for sales of 500,000 copies.

Pearl Jam recently announced rescheduled dates for a European tour behind their latest album, "Gigaton"; originally set to begin last month, the month-long trek has been moved to summer 2021. Watch the live video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





