Def Leppard Plan Special RSD Release

(hennemusic) Def Leppard will release their 2019 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction performance on vinyl as a part of Record Store Day on August 29.

The 34th annual induction event saw the UK rockers recognized alongside fellow honorees Stevie Nicks, The Cure, Janet Jackson, Radiohead, Roxy Music and The Zombies during a March 29 ceremony in New York.

Following an acceptance speech, Def Leppard took to center stage to perform the title track to "Hysteria"; "Rock Of Ages" and "Photograph" from "Pyromania"; and "Pour Some Sugar On Me" before closing out the night with a performance of the Mott The Hoople classic "All The Young Dudes" - written by David Bowie - during an all-star jam that included Brian May of Queen, Ian Hunter, Susanna Hoffs, Steven Van Zandt, and Colin Blunstone and Rod Argent of The Zombies.

All five songs will be included on the Record Store Day EP, which is limited to just 4,000 copies. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





