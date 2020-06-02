Liam Gallagher Unplugs For Oasis Rarity

(hennemusic) Liam Gallagher is streaming performance video of the Oasis rarity, "Sad Song", as a preview to the June 12 release of his appearance on MTV Unplugged.

The tunes was originally a bonus track on the vinyl and Japanese editions of the UK band's 1994 debut, "Definitely Maybe", before its inclusion on an expanded 20th anniversary reissue in 2014.

"MTV Unplugged" captures Gallagher in performance alongside the 24-piece Urban Soul Orchestra at Hull City Hall last August for the series, where he delivered a mix of solo cuts and Oasis classics.

The Hull stop was part of a tour in support of Gallagher's 2019 release, "Why Me? Why Not", which topped the UK charts upon its release last fall.

"Liam Gallagher: MTV Unplugged" will be available in multiple formats, including CD, standard vinyl, splattered vinyl, and digitally. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





