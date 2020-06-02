Megadeth Excited By Material For New Album

Megadeth cofounder David Ellefson has expressed his excitement about the material the band has written for the follow-up album to their 2016 effort "Dystopia."

Ellefson was asked about the new album during an appearance on Rockin' Metal Revival and he responded, "Well, we were scheduled to be in the studio at the end of March recording the new album. It's primarily written; it's ready to go.

Then, when things started shutting down, that had to be pushed back. So, we are right now rescheduled to get in the studio, particularly for me and our drummer, Dirk, to get in and cut the bass and drum tracks. And then from there, we'll just continue to build the songs in the recording studio.

"But the tunes are there. It's in motion. It's taken the last three years to write it, but it's great. I hate to sound boastful and talk too much about it until it comes out, 'cause it's still in a formative phase, but we're really happy with it.

"The management's really happy with it, the inner sanctum of our little staff we let weigh in on it, everybody's very stoked. They feel it is absolutely a perfect follow-up for 'Dystopia'."





