Kamelot Release Video From Forthcoming Live Package

Kamelot have released a live video for their song "Sacrimony (Angel of Afterlife)" that features Arch Enemy's Alissa White-Gluz and Amaranthe's "Elize Ryd".

The track is one of the highligths from the group's forthcoming "I Am The Empire - Live From The 013", which will be released on DVD/Blu-Ray and album format on August 14th.

The live package will feature 21 tracks and was captured on September 14, 2018 at legendary 013 in Tilburg, Netherlands. Frontman Tommy Karevik had the following to say about the new video, "We can now proudly announce that the first video to be released from the show will be Sacrimony (Angel of Afterlife).

"The song marks the beginning of a new era as it was one of the main songs on Silverthorn, the first Kamelot album with me as the singer. Enjoy!"





