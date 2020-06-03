Kamelot have released a live video for their song "Sacrimony (Angel of Afterlife)" that features Arch Enemy's Alissa White-Gluz and Amaranthe's "Elize Ryd".
The track is one of the highligths from the group's forthcoming "I Am The Empire - Live From The 013", which will be released on DVD/Blu-Ray and album format on August 14th.
The live package will feature 21 tracks and was captured on September 14, 2018 at legendary 013 in Tilburg, Netherlands. Frontman Tommy Karevik had the following to say about the new video, "We can now proudly announce that the first video to be released from the show will be Sacrimony (Angel of Afterlife).
"The song marks the beginning of a new era as it was one of the main songs on Silverthorn, the first Kamelot album with me as the singer. Enjoy!" Watch the video below:
Kamelot Returning to North America For New Tour Leg
Kamelot Returning to North America For New Tour Leg
Kamelot Release 'Amnesiac' Music Video
Kamelot Release 'Phantom Divine (Shadow Empire)' Video
Bob Kulick's 'Proper Memorial' Delayed Due To Covid-19- Ace Frehley Announces Limited Edition Release For RSD- Former Guns N' Roses Star Unplugs For New Covers- more
David Cross & Peter Banks - Crossover
Singled Out: Buffalo Fuzz's The Reaper
Singled Out: Charming Liars' Soul
Singled Out: Siren Songs' Goodnight Sun, Hello Moon
Bob Kulick's 'Proper Memorial' Delayed Due To Covid-19
Ace Frehley Announces Limited Edition Release For RSD
Former Guns N' Roses Star Unplugs For New Covers
Powerman 5000 Go Retro With 'Black Lipstick'
Mike Portnoy To Guest On Sepultura's SepulQuarta Session
Kamelot Release Video From Forthcoming Live Package
Helloween Postpone Tour and New Album Release
Singled Out: Buffalo Fuzz's The Reaper