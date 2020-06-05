Aerosmith Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates

(hennemusic) Aerosmith have announced rescheduled dates for a newly-postponed European tour. Originally scheduled to start next week, the seven-week series was set to see the Boston rockers perform a mix of headline and festival dates.

"Aerosmith is and always will be a band for the fans, of the fans and by the fans," says the group. "It is for this reason that we have made the decision to reschedule our European Tour to Summer 2021, in an effort to keep the focus on the health and well-being of everyone during this unprecedented time.

"Please hold on to your tickets as they will be honored for the new dates listed below. If you are a ticket holder, your point of purchase will be in contact directly with further details."

"Unfortunately," adds the band, "despite our best efforts, it has not been possible to reschedule our show in Mönchengladbach, we are beyond disappointed and look forward to seeing our fans in Germany as soon as we can.

"In the meantime, please be safe and kind to one another."

The latest Aerosmith schedule change follows the postponement of a series of spring shows as part of their Deuces Are Wild residency in Las Vegas. See the new dates here.

