KISS Classic Covered By Anthrax Star and John 5

The classic KISS song "Mr. Speed" has received a quarantine jam cover from Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante and Rob Zombie guitarist John 5.

The duo were joined in the clip by Trixter's P.J. Farley and Kuarantine's Joe McGinness. Benante shared the video on his YouTube channel and captioned it "Yo! Everyone needs a hug and a KISS".

He wrote, "This has always Been a favorite from the Great 'Rock and Roll Over' album. According to Paul: It's was written about having all the lines and know-how to pick up a woman quickly!

"Here is a fun version of a KLASSIK song! Thanks to John 5, PJ and Joe #paulstanley #genesimmons #petercriss #acefrehley #kissband #70skiss #kissalive #kissarmy @joe_mcginness_official @kissonline @pjfarley @Kuarantine_Official @john5official @anthrax.com @kissnyc @knightsinsatanservice #trixter @officialraband thanks to @dlevanchuk for the awesome edit" Watch the video below:





