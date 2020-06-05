.

Primal Fear Preview New Single 'I Am Alive'

Keavin Wiggins | 06-05-2020

Primal Fear

Primal Fear have shared a preview clip for their forthcoming single "I Am Alive", which is set to be released on June 19th and comes from their new studio album.

The band's new album will be entitled "Metal Commando" and will be hitting stores on July 24th. The band gave fans their first taste of the effort with the release of "Along Came The Devil".

bassist and producer Mat Sinner had this to say about the follow-up single, "'I Am Alive' is the opening track of the new album and a statement in these rough times. Between the speed of the double bass drumming plus grooves and fat guitar riffs, is one of the best Primal Fear hooks ever.

"We are currently filming a video clip for the song that will be released along-side the single. You can look forward to a real banger of a song that is representative of our new album." Check out the preview below:


