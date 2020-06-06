Dead & Company To Stream Chicago Show For One More Saturday Night

Dead & Company are continuing their very special full concert streaming series One More Saturday Night by presenting their entire Chicago 2017 performance.

This week's stream will be of their band's July 1st, 2017 concert that took place at Wrigley Field in Chicago. The stream will begin at 8PM ET / 5PM PT.

The all-star band, featuring Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, John Mayer, and Bob Weir, with Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti, launched the special series back in March via their YouTube channel.

Watch this week's show below (video will be added when it becomes available. Until then, enjoy last week's show from Th Gorge in George, Wa below:





