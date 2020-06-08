Brantley Gilbert Streams New Single 'Hard Days'

Brantley Gilbert has released a brand new single entitled "Hard Days" that is billed as "an uplifting track penned as a reminder that difficult times do pass and we often come out on the other side strengthened by what we’ve endured."

Gilbert had this to say, “‘Hard Days’ is about finding and acknowledging hope in the midst of turmoil and taking the good with the bad. I look back on some of the harder times in my life and think about where things are now, and I’m thankful for the bad that led to the good.



“This song means a lot to me. It’s been a long time since I’ve heard a song that can stand on its own lyrically. Brock Berryhill, Logan Wall, Jimi Bell and Jay Brunswick gave me the opportunity to work with them, and it’s something I’m extremely proud to be a part of. I feel like all of us are in need of a little bit of healing and in need of a little bit of hope. And this song offers that.” Watch the lyric video below:





