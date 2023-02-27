Brantley Gilbert Adds Five New Songs To 'So Help Me God'

So Help Me God Deluxe Edition cover art

Brantley Gilbert added five additional tracks to his "So Help Me God" album for a new deluxe edition of the record that is set to be released on April 21st by The Valory Music Co.

He had this to say, "We've always been a little outside of the box when it comes to writing and recording," shares Gilbert. "It's not necessarily something we've done on purpose, but it tends to happen because we always try to serve the song as it takes shape rather than shaping the song to serve us.



"If a song is asking for a harder edge, let's do that. If it feels a little more introspective, let's lean into that. This album intersects across a lot of different genres, and we're proud to say that it's something that happened naturally," he explains.



Gilbert cowrote all 15 tracks on the deluxe album, including his current chart-climbing single "Heaven By Then" with Blake Shelton featuring Vince Gill, giving the song perspective "from three different generations of country music,"



The album will also include "Behind The Times," cowritten with Jake Mitchell, Randy Montana and Taylor Phillips, "that expands on his current single, detailing some of the parts of rural life that can often feel as though they're quickly disappearing in this fast-paced world", according to the announcement.

The track, "'Wrote The Book Around Here' broadens the view of Brantley's hometown in previously released 'Miles Of Memories,' recounting some of his own antics as a young man and how there are some things in this world, and a small town, that never change." See the tracklisting below:

Heaven By Then with Blake Shelton featuring Vince Gill (Brantley Gilbert, Brock Berryhill, Michael Hardy, Jake Mitchell, Randy Montana, Hunger Phelps, Taylor Phillips)

Rolex On A Redneck featuring Jason Aldean (Brantley Gilbert, Brock Berryhill, Michael Hardy, Randy Montana, Taylor Phillips)

Miles of Memories (Brantley Gilbert, Brock Berryhill, Josh Phillips)

She's The One (Brantley Gilbert, Brock Berryhill, Taylor Phillips)

The Worst Country Song Of All Time featuring Toby Keith and HARDY (Brantley Gilbert, Michael Hardy, Hunter Phelps, Will Weatherly)

Son Of The Dirty South featuring Jelly Roll (Brantley Gilbert, Andrew Baylis, Jason Bradley DeFord)

How To Talk To Girls (Brantley Gilbert, Brock Berryhill, Brian Wayne Davis, Brandon Day, Chase McGill, Josh Phillips, Taylor Phillips, Michael Ray)

Little Piece of Heaven (Brantley Gilbert, Brock Berryhill, Greylan James, Taylor Phillips, Cole Taylor)

Gone But Not Forgotten (Brantley Gilbert, Brock Berryhill, Jason Blaine, Jay Brunswick)

So Help Me God (Brantley Gilbert, Michael Hardy, Hunter Phelps, Will Weatherly)

Wrote The Book Around Here (Brantley Gilbert, Hunter Phelps, Josh Phillips, Will Weatherly)

Tailgates Of Heaven (Brantley Gilbert, Derek George, Josh Phillips)

Bury Me Upside Down (Brantley Gilbert, Brock Berryhill, Brian Davis, Brandon Day, Chase McGill, Josh Phillips, Taylor Phillips, Michael Ray)

All Over The Map (Brantley Gilbert, Randy Montana, Josh Phillips, Will Weatherly)

Behind The Times (Brantley Gilbert, Jake Mitchell, Randy Montana, Taylor Phillips)

