Lollapalooza 2020 Officially Canceled and Going Virtual

Organizers of the Lollapalooza festival have announced that this year's live event, set for Grant Park in Chicago, has been canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but their will be launching a week-long virtual festival.
They had this to say, "We wish we could bring Lollapalooza to Grant Park again this year, but we understand why things can't move forward as planned. The health and safety of our fans, artists, partners, staff and community is always our highest priority.
"Rest assured, we will be working hard behind the scenes to deliver Chicago a spectacular celebration of Lollapalooza's 30th anniversary in the summer of 2021, and we can't wait to celebrate with you.
"It's difficult to imagine summer without our annual weekend together, sharing the undeniable energy generated when live music and our incredible community of fans unite.
"Keep July 30-Aug. 2, 2020 on your calendars we honor our anniversary tradition by bringing Chicago, and the world, together, around our common bond of community, civic engagement and, of course, live music.
"The weekend-long virtual event will included performances from around the city and beyond, epic archival sets from Chicago, and the festivals' six international editions, never-before-seen footage from the 1990's and much more. Full schedule coming next month."
