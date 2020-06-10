Megadeth, Lamb Of God, Trivium and In Flames To Stream Full Concerts

Megadeth, Lamb Of God, Trivium and In Flames have announced that they will be streaming full concert performances and more to mark what would have been the kick off of their summer tour.

The band were set to launch the first let of The Metal Tour Of The Year this week, but the trek was grounded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The band's will instead do a special web stream this Friday, June 12th, beginning at 2pm PST / 5pm EST / 10pm BST / 11pm CEST.

SiriusXM's Jose Mangin will be hosting the broadcast that will include interviews with the bands prior to the stream of their full concert performances.

The Megadeth will feature their 2016 secret show from St Vitus in Brooklyn. Lamb Of God will share their surprise show from House Of Vans in Chicago, from back in February.

Trivium will present their 2019 performance from DreamHack Dallas and In Flames will shared their 2019 headline set from their own festival, Borgholm Brinner in Sweden.





