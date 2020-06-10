Megadeth, Lamb Of God, Trivium and In Flames have announced that they will be streaming full concert performances and more to mark what would have been the kick off of their summer tour.
The band were set to launch the first let of The Metal Tour Of The Year this week, but the trek was grounded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The band's will instead do a special web stream this Friday, June 12th, beginning at 2pm PST / 5pm EST / 10pm BST / 11pm CEST.
SiriusXM's Jose Mangin will be hosting the broadcast that will include interviews with the bands prior to the stream of their full concert performances.
The Megadeth will feature their 2016 secret show from St Vitus in Brooklyn. Lamb Of God will share their surprise show from House Of Vans in Chicago, from back in February.
Trivium will present their 2019 performance from DreamHack Dallas and In Flames will shared their 2019 headline set from their own festival, Borgholm Brinner in Sweden.
Megadeth Excited By Material For New Album
Megadeth Entering The Studio To Record New Album
Megadeth, Lamb Of God, Trivium, In Flames Tour Postponed
Megadeth Offshoot Ellefson Share Post Malone Cover
Megadeth and Lamb Of God Tour Still Planned
Metallica and Megadeth Stars In Bonus Clip For Thrash Doc
Megadeth Announce Full Concert Stream And Dave Mustaine Chat
Megadeth Returned To Their Roots To Write New Album
Megadeth Offshoot Ellefson Unplug For New Single
Metallica Concert To Launch New Online Series- Megadeth, Lamb Of God, Trivium and In Flames To Stream Full Concerts- U.F.O. Guitarist Paul Tonka Chapman Dead At 66- more
Root 66: The Harmed Brothers - Across the Waves
Singled Out: Michael Bernard Fitzgerald's Our River
Singled Out: Michael Coleman's I Will Tell
Root 66: Patsy Thompson - Fabulous Day
Metallica Concert To Launch New Online Series
Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer Reschedule Tour
The Doobie Brothers Share New Isolation Video
Thin Lizzy: Phil Lynott Documentary Coming To Theaters
Megadeth, Lamb Of God, Trivium and In Flames To Stream Full Concerts
Former U.F.O. guitarist Paul Tonka Chapman Dead At 66
Coachella 2020 Reportedly Canceled
Motley Crue In The Studio For Theater Of Pain Anniversary