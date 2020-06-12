Oceans Of Slumber Release New Video and Announce Album

Oceans Of Slumber have released a video for their new song "A Return To Earth." The track is the first single from their forthcoming studio album.

Vocalist Cammie Gilbert had this to say about the new single, "Within ourselves, just as within our societies, there are cycles that need to be broken. Cycles that hold us down, that tear us apart, that give us anguish.

"Sometimes without warning these cracks surface and they trigger a cascade of emotional vulnerabilities, emotional turmoil, even hopelessness. But at some point we must stop running. Stop running from the pain, stop running from the truth, stop running from ourselves. In the light of this self reflection is where we will find peace, both inwardly and outwardly.

"A Return To The Earth Below is about that journey. It is about the collision of the heart and mind in struggling to find that internal resolution. We feel that the timing of this single couldn't be more appropriate, as we have all found ourselves at the crossroads of change."

The band will be releasing the self-titled album on September 4th via Century Media Record. Watch the new music video below:





