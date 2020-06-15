Megadeth Have 18 Songs For New Album

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine shared some more details about the band's forthcoming album during their Metal Tour of the Year streaming event this past weekend.

He said, "So we got in the studio and we started working and it got to where we were writing all the original parts, and we had 15 of 'em. And then we got to the end, and I said, 'Shoot, we didn't think about the cover songs, man.' We had a couple of songs we wanted to do for this record. 'Damn, we forgot. What are we gonna do? Do you wanna still talk about it?' 'Yeah, we wanna talk about it.'

"So we ended up doing 18 songs altogether, and then we had another song that we forgot was part of one of the other songs, so we had 19. Ditched one of the cover songs, so now we've got an 18-song album that we're gonna be bringing."

Dave also said the following about how thinks the new material stacks up to their past music, "I think this is probably in the top four records as far as towards the tip of the spear with our career and everything that we're doing.

It's up there with Countdown [to Extinction], Rust in Peace and probably Peace Sells. The other one I would say is Dystopia. So that would round up my top five." Check out Dave's full comments below:





Related Stories

Megadeth, Lamb Of God, Trivium and In Flames To Stream Full Concerts

Megadeth Excited By Material For New Album

Megadeth Entering The Studio To Record New Album

Megadeth, Lamb Of God, Trivium, In Flames Tour Postponed

Megadeth Offshoot Ellefson Share Post Malone Cover

Megadeth and Lamb Of God Tour Still Planned

Metallica and Megadeth Stars In Bonus Clip For Thrash Doc

Megadeth Announce Full Concert Stream And Dave Mustaine Chat

Megadeth Returned To Their Roots To Write New Album

More Megadeth News



