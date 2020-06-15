Rammstein Working On New Songs During Pandemic

Rammstein recently got together during the pandemic lockdown and discussed the possibility of making some new music but are not sure that a new album is in the making.
Drummer Christoph Schneider appeared on the Rodeo Radio podcast and revealed that the members did recently get together when he was asked how they have been keeping busy during the pandemic.
He said of new music, "We still have so many ideas lying around, so many unfinished songs." He was asked if that meant they could make the follow-up to their 2019 self-titled album and he said, "We have met and we are working on new songs. We want to work on songs. But whether or not it will turn into an album, nobody knows yet." Check out the interview here.
