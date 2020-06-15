Rammstein Working On New Songs During Pandemic

Rammstein recently got together during the pandemic lockdown and discussed the possibility of making some new music but are not sure that a new album is in the making.

Drummer Christoph Schneider appeared on the Rodeo Radio podcast and revealed that the members did recently get together when he was asked how they have been keeping busy during the pandemic.

He said of new music, "We still have so many ideas lying around, so many unfinished songs." He was asked if that meant they could make the follow-up to their 2019 self-titled album and he said, "We have met and we are working on new songs. We want to work on songs. But whether or not it will turn into an album, nobody knows yet." Check out the interview here.





Related Stories

Rammstein Postpone American Stadium Tour

Rammstein Announce Rescheduled Stadium Tour Dates

Rammstein Cancel First Leg Of 2020 Stadium Tour

Rammstein Working On Solution To Spring and Summer Tour Dates

Rammstein Say Till Did Not Test Positive For Coronavirus

Rammstein's Till Lindemann Hospitalized With Covid-19

Rammstein Announce North American Stadium Tour

Rammstein and Metallica Get Mashed With Beyonce

Rammstein Top Charts In 14 Countries, Scores Biggest U.S. Hit

More Rammstein News



